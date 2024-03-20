Brave 12 Year-Old Saves Brother from Leopard Attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir): In a heart-stopping moment of courage, twelve-year-old Aqib Javed from central Kashmir’s Budgam district, demonstrated remarkable bravery as he saved his younger brother from a ferocious leopard attack.

The incident unfolded amidst an evening cricket game during Iftar time on Monday, leaving the family and villagers in awe of the young hero.

"We were playing when suddenly I saw something suspicious moving near our house. Before I knew it, the leopard pounced on my little brother," recounted Aqib, a fourth-grade student, still shaken by the memory of the encounter.

With split-second decision-making, Aqib acted swiftly, using a cricket ball from his pocket to strike the leopard in the eye, diverting its attention away from his brother. "I had to save him, he’s my brother," he emphasized, underscoring the instinctual bond between siblings.

However, the danger persisted as the leopard readied for another attack. It was Aqib’s quick-thinking friend who intervened, hurling a brick at the predator while the duo made a commotion, drawing the attention of nearby villagers. Together, they managed to scare the leopard away, averting a potential tragedy.

Reflecting on the harrowing incident, Aqib expressed profound relief that his brother's life was spared, particularly after a recent fatal leopard attack on a girl in the same village. "I feared the worst, especially after imagining the leopard attacking a girl last week in this same village in which she lost her life," he shared, his voice filled with emotion.

However, the family's struggle didn't end with the leopard's retreat. Hindered by the lack of network facilities in their village, they faced difficulties in seeking immediate medical assistance for Aqib's brother. "We couldn’t reach the driver to take my brother to the hospital," lamented the family, highlighting the pressing need for improved infrastructure in remote areas.

Expressing their concerns, the family urged the government to prioritize the installation of network facilities and implement measures to trap and relocate leopards to ensure the safety of villagers. "We're scared to even step outside. We need the government to ensure we have network facilities and traps to catch these leopards," they appealed, echoing the sentiments of many residents.

In the aftermath of the incident, villagers rallied around Aqib, lauding his extraordinary bravery while emphasizing the importance of safeguarding children and exercising caution, especially during evening hours when wildlife encounters are more likely.