Karnataka: Anjali Murder Accused Arrested with Severe Injuries, Hospitalised

Hubballi (Karnataka): The prime accused of Anjali murder case was arrested by Karnataka Police on Thursday night. Anjali was stabbed to death for allegedly rejecting the accused's love proposal in Hubbali district two days ago.

The 21-year-old accused, identified as Vishwa alias Girish has been accused of stabbing Anjali (20) multiple times at her home in Veerapura area of Hubballi on May 15. Anjali, who stayed with her grandmother, succumbed to her injuries on the spot while the accused went absconding. The Hubballi-Dharwad Police arrested Girish from Devanagere on Thursday night.

Girish was found in a seriously injured condition after falling off from a train. He has been admitted to Hubbali KIMS Hospital where he is currently being treated. Hubballi-Dharwad city Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar visited Hubballi KIMS Hospital to interrogate him.

Home Minister G Parameshwara has said that a probe has been initiated to find out the factors that may have led to repeated incidents. "A review is underway to identify possible lapses on part of officials or other factors or reasons for such repeated incidents," Parameshwara said.

He said that an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP)-rank officer is being sent to Hubballi to probe into the incident and will submit a report. Also, he will visit the spot soon.

On Thursday, BJP had criticised the government over Anjali's murder while the opposition demanded that Parameshwara be dropped from the state Cabinet.

Speaking to newspersons, Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar said, "The man wanted for the murder of Anjali was arrested last night in Davanagere with the help of railway police. He has suffered serious injuries on his head and face. It has been reported that he fell off from a train and got injured. However, we are probing as to how and what exactly happened in the train. He was admitted to KIMS Hospital at around 4.30 a.m."

Sukumar further said that a case was registered at Bendigeri police station in connection with Anjali's muder. The accused had allegedly broken into Anjali house on Wednesday morning and stabbed her to death. "We formed eight teams to find the accused. It has been learnt that after killing Anjali, he traveled by trains and buses to various places in Maharashtra and Goa to avert getting arrested. The accused already has four bike theft cases against him," Sukumar added.

When contacted, PSI Nagaraj of Davangere Railway Police Station said, "It has been learnt that Girish had got into a fight with a woman in a train yesterday. He reportedly took out a knife and tried to attack her. When the woman screamed, her family members and other passengers confronted Girish. To escape getting beaten up, Girish jumped off from the train and got injured. Later, when he was brought to Davanagere district hospital for treatment and questioned, his statements made us suspicious.

After first aid at the hospital, the accused was taken into custody and interrogated. After which, it came to light that he is the man wanted in Anjali's murder. An FIR was registered and he was handed over to the Hubballi police," the PSI informed.

During interrogation by railway police, Girish told he left for Hubballi from Mysuru by train. "I had no knife and had fallen from the train. I don't know what happened after that."

The Anjali murder case is a chilling reminder to the Neha Hiremath murder case. Neha, daughter of a Congress councillor was killed on April 18 at her college campus in Dharwad allegedly by her former classmate, Fayaz Khondunaik. The accused was arrested within hours of the incident. Fayaz was taken into custody by the CID and sent to 14-day judicial custody.