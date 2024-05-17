ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Angry Protesters Set Fire to School After Four-year-old Boy's Body Found in Drain

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Updated : 15 hours ago

Locals protest after body of a boy found in school drain in Patna on Friday May 17, 2024
Locals protest after body of a boy found in school drain in Patna on Friday May 17, 2024(ETV Bharat)

According to the family members, four-year-old Ayush Kumar went to school as usual on Thursday, but did not return home till late in the evening. During the search operation of several hours, the boy's body was found in a drain inside the school premises. The family has accused the school administration of murdering the boy while police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of death.

Patna: Angry protesters on Friday set a private school on fire after the body of a four-year-old boy was recovered from a drain inside the school premises where he was studying in Bihar capital Patna. The family has alleged a foul play by the school administration while police have registered a case into the incident while further investigation is going on.

Angry Protesters Set Fire to School After Four-year-old Boy's Body Found in Drain (ETV Bharat)

The incident has come to light in Digha police station area of Patna. According to the family members of the deceased boy identified as Ayush Kumar, he went to the school to attend classes on Thursday, but did not return in the evening. When the school administration was approached by the family, it told the family that the boy had left the school. The family members of the children kept searching for the boy for several hours and later spotted the body in a drain inside the school premises at around 1 am on Friday as per an official.

Accusing the school administration of murdering the boy, the agitated family members and locals set the school on fire and blocked the road as part of protest against the alleged murder which has led to a massive traffic jam in the area.

Meanwhile, Digha Police Station Head Brijesh Kumar Singh said that a team of police from the local Digha Police Station was rushed to the spot which took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. Further investigation into the case is going on. Kumar said that the CCTV footage of the school is being examined for getting clues into the possible murder case. The protesting locals too are being pacified to call off the protest.

Angry protesters have blocked the road at two places-- Digha Ashiana turn and petrol pump up to Digha Ram Ji, Danapur Gandhi Maidan road.

