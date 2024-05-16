ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh: Woman's body found stuffed in bag in Manali hotel, accused held

By PTI

The body of a 26-year-old woman from Bhopal was found stuffed in a bag in a hotel in Himachal's Manali, police said on Thursday. The victim, accompanied by a man, checked into a hotel on Monday, police said.
Shimla: The body of a 26-year-old woman from Bhopal was found stuffed in a bag in a hotel in Himachal's Manali, police said on Thursday. The victim, accompanied by a man, checked into a hotel on Monday, police said.

On Wednesday evening, the police received a call from the hotel staff reporting that a man was carrying a huge bag in a vehicle, raising suspicion, Deputy Superintendent of Police K D Sharma told PTI. "Following this, the police team reached the spot and found the woman's body in the bag outside the hotel," the DSP said. The accused fled from the hotel.

During the initial investigation, the police found no photographs or documents of the accused as the booking was made under the victim's name, he said. The police launched a search operation and arrested the accused on Thursday, he said.

A case was registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The reason behind the murder and the relationship between the two is yet to be ascertained, DSP Sharma said.

