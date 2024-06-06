Imd Predicts Rain In Delhi, Punjab, Haryana & Rajasthan Till June 7

New Delhi: After several parts of the Northern and Central India faced scorching heat with temperatures touching the 50 degree Celsius mark, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted that Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are likely to witness rains over the next couple of days.

The National Capital witnessed a sudden change in weather conditions on Wednesday evening as rains and strong winds lashed out several parts, providing relief to the Delhiites from the scorching heat. According to the weather office, cloudy skies with dust storms, thunderstorm with light rain and strong surface winds are likely to persist in Delhi till June 7.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 42 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature would be 31 degree Celsius. According to Regional met centre, the national capital is likely to witness cloudy skies, strong surface winds between June 8-11. While the maximum temperature would touch the 45 degree Celsius mark on June 10 and 11, minimum temperature would be at 30 degree Celsius.

Rainfall in states

According to IMD, rains along with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely to persist over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 7 days.

Similar condition are likely to prevail in Southern states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra, Telangana for the next five days.

The weather office has also predicted isolated to scattered light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Vidarbha, and Madhya Pradesh during the next four days.