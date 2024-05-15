Shadow of Hiremath Murder in Karnataka: Spurned in Love, Youth Stabs Girl to Death

Hubballi (Karnataka): In a rerun of Neha Hiremath murder, a youth, who was angry at her rejection of love, allegedly stormed into a girl's house and stabbed her to death, police said.

A senior police official said that the incident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday in the Veerapura Gudi area here, a senior police official said.

The deceased has been Anjali Ambigera (20), while 21-year-old Vishwa is the accused. Police sources said that Vishwa had been allegedly torturing Anjali to fall in love for the past several days.

"But Anjali refused. He entered the house in Veerapura Gudi area this morning while girl was asleep. After a heated argument with the family, Vishwa stabbed the young woman and killed her and fled from the spot," sources said.

Hubli-Dharwad In-charge Police Commissioner and District Superintendent of Police Gopal Bakoda said the crime took place inside the jurisdiction of Bendigeri Police Station.

"A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered in this regard and investigation is underway. The reason for the murder will be investigated. It will also be checked whether it was a love affair. A police team has been formed to arrest the accused. Further information will be given after investigation," added Bakoda.

Speaking about the murder, the deceased's sister said, "Vishwa stormed into our house at 5 AM and called us outside. He asked my sister to come with him. But the sister said that she will not leave her grandmother and me. Vishwa got infuriated and stabbed my sister in her neck, chest and stomach with a knife and murdered her. Earlier also, the accused had threatened my sister to come with him to Mysuru. He had also threatened that if she did not come with him he will kill her like recent murder of Neha Hiremath. The accused should be arrested and punished severely."