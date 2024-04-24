CID Intensifies Probe into Neha Hiremath Murder; Takes Custody of Accused for Six Days

Hubballi (Karnataka) : The CID team, which has taken over the investigation into the murder case of Hubballi college girl student Neha Hiremath, has taken the accused Fayaz into custody on Wednesday. The CID officers, who took custody of the accused for six days, brought him to the BVB College premises in Hubballi for site inspection, where the incident took place.

After the accused was taken into custody from the Dharwad Central Jail on Wednesday, the CID officials brought him to BVB Engineering College, Hubballi, after conducting a health check-up. He was brought directly from the jail to the primary health center and where the check-up was done.

In BVB College, the venue was prepared for the site inspection. The CID officers who brought Fayaz under heavy police cordon, got information from the accused at the scene. CID SP Venkatesh led the site inspection.

The CID team led by SP Venkatesh, which started the investigation from Tuesday, applied to the First JMFC Court here to hand over the accused to their custody for collecting more information. The court granted the petition and sent the accused to CID custody for 6 days.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner handed over the files to the CID police on Tuesday in connection with Neha's murder case. CID has started investigation by forming two teams. The CID team arrived in Hubballi city on Monday night and on Tuesday visited the office of Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar and got information about the case.

Later, the officers went to Vidyanagar police station and the investigating officer of the case, ACP Shivaprakash Naik of North Division, got information about the details of the investigation which is carried out so far.

Neha Hiremath, a girl student, was murdered on April 18 in BVB College campus, Hubballi. BJP and other organizations have protested across the state condemning this murder. The state government had issued an order on Monday handing over the case to the CID for investigation.