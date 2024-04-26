Death Threats to Family of Slain Hubballi Girl; Karnataka Govt Provides Police Security

Hubballi (Karnataka) : The police have intensified the investigation into the campus murder of Hubballi girl student Neha Hiremath. The Karnataka government has provided security to Neha Hiremath's family members in the wake of death threats being issued to them. A gunman has been assigned to Neha's father Niranjan Hiremath, who is a ruling Congress corporator in the Hubballi municipal corporation.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Neha Hiremath's house and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. In this case, the Neha's family requested CM for security as there was a threat to their lives. The government immediately responded to this by assigning a gunman to Niranjan Hiremath and provided police security at his house.

Speaking about this, Niranjan Hiremath said, "Many leaders have come to our residence and paid tribute to Neha. CM Siddaramaiah arrived on Thursday and promised justice to Neha. Apart from providing police security to the house, a gunman has been deployed. Our only demand is that the accused should be hanged so that Neha's soul can rest in peace. No one should listen to any speculations.''

Neha Hiremath, 23, daughter of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation Corporator Niranjan Hiremath, was hacked to death by her former classmate Fayaz Khondunaik on the BV Bhoomaraddi College campus in Hubballi on April 18. The investigation of the case has been handed over to the CID by the Karnataka government. The CID officials who have started the investigation have already taken the accused Fayaz into custody and started questioning.