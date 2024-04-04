PMLA Court Takes Cognisance of ED's Prosecution Complaint Against Former CM Hemant Soren

author img

By ANI

Published : Apr 4, 2024, 1:40 PM IST

PMLA court takes cognisance of ED's prosecution complaint against former CM Hemant Soren

The former Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested in connection with a money laundering case related to a land scam on January 31 and is lodged at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi's Hotwar at present.

Ranchi(Jharkhand): Special PMLA court Ranchi took cognisance of a prosecution complaint filed by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Saturday against jailed Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and former chief minister, Hemant Soren, in connection with a money laundering case related to a land 'scam'.

The complaint, going into 5,500 pages, was submitted before a special PMLA court in Ranchi on Saturday. The central probe agency also attached 8.5 acres in connection with the land 'scam' case.

Soren was arrested on January 31 and is currently lodged at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Hotwar, Ranchi. On March 21, the PMLA court extended his judicial custody till April 4.

On February 29, the Jharkhand High Court dismissed a petition filed by the former CM, seeking its permission to attend the budget session of the state assembly.

Earlier, the ED claimed it had recovered cash over Rs 36 lakh from the possession of the JMM leader, along with documents linked to the investigation into the alleged acquisition of land through 'fraudulent means'.

The agency added that land parcels of 8.5 acres were part of the criminal proceeds that the former CM allegedly acquired.

Read More

  1. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Trains Guns at Mamata Banerjee; Blames Her for INDIA break-up
  2. Hemant Soren Withdraws SLP Filed in Supreme Court against Jharkhand High Court Order

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Home-Cooked Veg Thali Price Rose By 7% And Non-Veg-Thali Declined By 7% Y-O-Y In March

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.