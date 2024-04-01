Hemant Soren Withdraws SLP Filed in Supreme Court against Jharkhand High Court Order

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Former Jharkhand Chief Minister (CM) Hemant Soren on Monday withdrew the SLP (Special Leave Petition) filed in the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Jharkhand High Court.

Soren had challenged the decision of the Jharkhand High Court in the top court that did not allow him to participate in the Budget session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

On Monday, as soon as the hearing started before the division bench of Justices Surya Kant and KV Vishwanathan, senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Pragya Singh Baghel on behalf of Hemant Soren informed the court that Soren wanted to withdraw the petition, which was accepted by the top court.

Hemant Soren, who is a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader, has been in judicial custody for the last 62 days on charges of money laundering. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also filed a charge sheet against him.

Soren had applied to the PMLA court in Ranchi for permission to attend the budget session of the Jharkhand Assembly held in February 2024, but it was rejected. After this, he approached the Jharkhand High Court, but even there he did not get relief. After which he filed SLP in the Supreme Court.

The ED had arrested Hemant Soren on charges of money laundering in a case related to the purchase and sale of land in Ranchi.