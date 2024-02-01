J&K: Death Toll in Baramulla Cab Accident Rises to 10 as Two More Passengers Succumb

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The death toll in the horrific road accident in Uri area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday has risen to 10 as two more injured passengers succumbed to their injuries, local inputs said on Thursday. According to the local inputs, quoting Principal GMC Baramulla, Dr Ruby, two more injured persons in the accident succumbed to their injuries late last night.

The injured passengers, Dr Ruby said, were referred to Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS) Soura in Srinagar on Wednesday night, where they succumbed to their injuries. They deceased have been identified as Shabir Ahmed son of Abdul Gani and Shabir Ahmed son of Mohammed Abdullah-both residents of Bujithallan.

The duo was among many passengers traveling in a vehicle which skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Boju Thala area of Baramulla's Boniyar on Wednesday evening. In the horrific road accident, eight passengers died on the spot while seven others were injured in the mishap. As soon as the information about the accident was received at the concerned police station, local police and volunteers rushed to the spot.

While the bodies were retrieved from the spot to be handed over to the families, the injured passengers were evacuated to the health facility.