Four Dead as Car Catches Fire After Colliding with Truck in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar: In a horrific road accident reported from Punjab, four people were charred to death after the car they were traveling in collided with a truck on the Jalandhar-Pathankot main road in Hoshiarpur district of the state on Jan 26 night, sources said. It is learnt that the road accident took place in Dasuya area late night on Friday.

Sources said that after the collision, the car caught fire trapping five travelers inside. SHO of Dasuya police station Harpreet Singh said that soon after receiving information about the incident, a team of police was rushed to the spot and the victims were evacuated from the accident spot to the hospital. At the hospital, the doctors declared four of the five victims dead, an official said.

SHO Harprem Singh said that the identity of the victims was being ascertained. He said that the driver of the truck has also been injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. The car was also completely wrecked in the incident. “Attempts are being made to identify the deceased based on the details of the car.

A case will be registered today after investigation. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Civil Hospital Dasuya for post-mortem,” the SHO said. Pertinently, on January 12, another tragic road accident took place in Harike area of Tarn Taran district in which four youths were killed. The road accident took place on the new highway near Amritsar where a car collided with a 18-tyre trailer parked on the highway amid dense fog.