Jammu & Kashmir: 7 Killed, Several injured in Road Accident in Baramulla

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 7:16 PM IST

Image of vehicle that met with an accident

Seven persons were killed and many others injured in a road accident in J&K's Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): At least seven people were killed and eight others were seriously injured in a road accident on Wednesday in the border area of Boniyar, Uri in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Officials said a passenger vehicle rolled down into a deep gorge. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Traffic Rural Kashmir, Ravinder Paul Singh, said that seven people died in the incident while several others sustained injuries. The bodies have been recovered and medico-legal formalities are being conducted, the SSP said. The injured persons have been taken to a hospital in Baramulla, he added.

The accident took place in Boju Thala area of the border district. On receiving the information about the accident, several residents and volunteers rushed to the spot and started rescue operations. They helped rush the injured to the nearby hospital.

