Speeding tanker collides with tempo in Shahjahanpur killing 12; CM Yogi condoled with families

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh): In a horrific accident in the Allahganj area today, a speeding tanker ran into a tempo killing 12 people. As per sources, the incident took place due to intense fog in the region that reduced the visibility of the tempo driver. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

The driver of the tanker escaped after the accident. Police has launched a probe and is tracing him. The locals were alerted about the dreadful collision and informed the police immediately. Policemen rushed to the spot and rescued the bodies of the dead people trapped in the tempo with the assistance of the locals.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena said that the 12 people were on their way to Panchal Ghat for taking a bath and had booked the tempo themselves.

"We have already taken the tanker into custody. Among the 12 dead, eight were males and four females. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem," the SP added.

The CM has instructed the district administrative officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them proper treatment. The CM said that he has asked the officials to speed up the relief work.