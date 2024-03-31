Haryana Man Says Wife Beats Him Regularly, Complains to Police; FIR Lodged

Ambala (Haryana): A man from Haryana's Ambala district lodged a police complaint against his wife, who allegedly beats him regularly and threatens to implicate him in false cases.

He recorded a video of the torture and submitted it at the Sadar police station as evidence. Police said a case has been registered and investigations are underway.

According to police, the man submitted a complaint on March 25. After which, police gave time to the couple for reconciliation. However, as situation did not improve between them and the man complained that he is being regularly tortured, an FIR was registered against the woman, police said.

In his complaint, the man alleged that he is a victim of domestic violence and appealed to police for justice. "On Holi, my wife demanded that a house owned by my father be transferred to her. When I refused she threatened to put me and my family members behind the bars on charges of domestic violence. She then brutally beat me with a wiper stick and threw off my clothes and all belongings out of the house," he alleged.

He said that they got married three years ago and fights broke out between them after two months. He said that his wife had once lodged a complaint at police station accusing him and his family of dowry harassment and torture. Later, the case was dismissed after the allegations were found baseless and she accepted her mistakes, he said.

"We have taken note of the video submitted by the complainant. An FIR has been registered against the complainant's wife and investigations are on," a senior officer of Sadar police station said.