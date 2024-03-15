Odisha Man Kills Wife, Hides Body for Two Days; Arrested

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 41 minutes ago

Odisha Man Kills Wife, Hides Body for Two Days; Arrested

Police sources said that the incident came to light after locals noticed a foul smell emanating from the house of the accused after which they informed the police. In the subsequent police interrogation, the accused told the police that on the fateful day, he and his wife were drunk and had an altercation during which he beat her with a plank leading to her death.

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly beat his wife to death with a wooden plank, and lived with the dead body for two days in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar, police sources said.

The shocking incident has come to light at Tarini Nagar locality of Salia Sahi under Maitri Vihar Police Station limits in Bhubaneswar. According to police sources, the incident came to light after the neighbors experienced a foul smell coming out of the house on Thursday, March 14. The deceased has been identified as Reena Jena.

A police official said that the accused Golakh Jena and his wife Reena Jena were living on rent in Tarini Nagar. The couple has three children while the husband and wife work as daily wage-labor and both consume alcohol.

According to police sources, on the fateful day on Tuesday, March 12, the woman was heavily drunk and engaged in an altercation with her husband. Irked at his wife, Golakh Jena beat her to death and kept the body inside the house. Neighbors informed the police after the accused confessed to the crime. After receiving the distress call, a team of police rushed to the spot with a scientific team and launched an investigation.

A police official said that during the subsequent police interrogation, accused Golakh Jena confessed to having killed his wife.

In another incident of crime reported from Odisha capital Bhubaneswar, Infocity Police Station busted a five-member gang of dacoits who were planning to commit dacoity in the city, police said.

In a statement on X, Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar said that one of the gang members was involved in 48 cases and the others are involved in 17 more cases in different police stations. Police have seized sharp weapons and incriminating articles from their possession.

  1. Read more: Bihar: Man Kills Wife, Chops Body, Dumps in Unused Borewell
  2. Karnataka: Man Kills Wife in Bengaluru; Minor Son Owns Murder to Save Father
  3. Gujarat Man Kills Wife after Her Unsuccessful Suicide Bid, Attempts to End Life

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

Tanveer Khan's adventurous journey of mapping 200 Alpine Lakes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.