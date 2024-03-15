Odisha Man Kills Wife, Hides Body for Two Days; Arrested

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly beat his wife to death with a wooden plank, and lived with the dead body for two days in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar, police sources said.

The shocking incident has come to light at Tarini Nagar locality of Salia Sahi under Maitri Vihar Police Station limits in Bhubaneswar. According to police sources, the incident came to light after the neighbors experienced a foul smell coming out of the house on Thursday, March 14. The deceased has been identified as Reena Jena.

A police official said that the accused Golakh Jena and his wife Reena Jena were living on rent in Tarini Nagar. The couple has three children while the husband and wife work as daily wage-labor and both consume alcohol.

According to police sources, on the fateful day on Tuesday, March 12, the woman was heavily drunk and engaged in an altercation with her husband. Irked at his wife, Golakh Jena beat her to death and kept the body inside the house. Neighbors informed the police after the accused confessed to the crime. After receiving the distress call, a team of police rushed to the spot with a scientific team and launched an investigation.

A police official said that during the subsequent police interrogation, accused Golakh Jena confessed to having killed his wife.

In another incident of crime reported from Odisha capital Bhubaneswar, Infocity Police Station busted a five-member gang of dacoits who were planning to commit dacoity in the city, police said.

In a statement on X, Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar said that one of the gang members was involved in 48 cases and the others are involved in 17 more cases in different police stations. Police have seized sharp weapons and incriminating articles from their possession.