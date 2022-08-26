Sircilla: A minor boy who is studying in Class 3 in the Mustabad area of Telangana's Sircilla district has lodged a police complaint against his alcoholic father, who allegedly beats his wife every day. In the police complaint lodged at the police station on Thursday, Bharat said that his father Balakrishnan, an acute alcoholic beats his wife Janga Deepika on a daily basis which he and his sister can't bear with.

Bharat said that his father's drinking habit is leading to frequent quarrels between the husband and wife leaving Bharat and his sister Shivani irritated. At the police station, Bharat brought the matter to SI Venkateswarlu. "Do you believe that the police will give you justice here?" the SI asked Bharat. "Sir, I have come with the belief that you will do it," Bharat told the SI.

The SI was impressed with the minor boy's answer. The boy's parents were immediately brought to the police station where the boy's father Balakrishnan was counseled. He was warned not to repeat such incidents and later sent home.