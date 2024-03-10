Former Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal Suffers Heart Attack, 2 Stents Implanted

Bathinda: Former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal suffered a heart attack on Sunday and was admitted to a private hospital in Punjab's Bathinda, where he underwent angioplasty.

According to family sources, Badal was rushed to the ICU of Jindal Heart Hospital in Bathinda. He was at his native village when he started complaining of discomfort and chest pain.

Dr. Rajesh Jindal said that Badal's family contacted him over phone this morning and told that he was suffering from chest pain. After which, they brought him to Bathinda for treatment, he said.

During angiography, it was revealed that he had suffered a heart attack as one of his arteries had a 100 percent block. Two stents were immediately implanted to open up the blocked cardiac artery. Currently his condition is stable, doctors said.

Sarfaraj and Darshan Singh Mandir, Badal's relatives said that after suffering a sudden chest pain this morning, the former minister has been brought to Bathinda for treatment and he is doing well.

Notably, today was the first anniversary of former Chief Minister Late Parkash Singh Badal. A programme in this regard was organised at Badal's native village and the former minister was supposed to attend it. However, he suddenly complained of chest pain and had to be admitted to a hospital in Bathinda for checkup.

After hearing about Badal's health condition, his supporters started gathering outside the hospital since morning.