Chandigarh: A late night tweet by Congress worker Jaijeet Johal, a relative of former Finance Minister and MLA from Bathinda Manpreet Singh Badal, has sparked a new row in Punjab politics.

In the tweet, Johal shared the pictures of his longish Facebook post. The post read: "I remained silent during the elections as to why Warring should be made an issue of speaking against then MLA and Punjab Deputy Minister Manpreet ji. He openly went on stages and urged people to vote against Congress in Bathinda city. Ashu's audio had gone viral, in which she had talked about voting against Manpreet. One has been made Punjab Congress President and the other Executive President."

Johal continued: "Should have thought in Udaipur that if someone speaks against his own party candidates he is dismissed and Jakhar is given cause notice? If this is the case then everyone as workers should be open to speak out against anyone. Maybe I get a party position too! Why are they allowed to speak against their own party's candidate and the Minister of Finance? How can any party expect discipline and workers like me to respect these two!"