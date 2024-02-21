Delhi: 83-Year-Old Woman Dies, Granddaughter Severely Injured in Dwarka Apartment Fire

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 57 minutes ago

Fire breaks out in Dwarka apartment

An old woman died and her granddaughter sustained several injuries after they jumped off the fourth floor of a residential building in southwest Delhi's Dwarka when a fire broke out in their apartment on Wednesday, police said. Short circuit is cited as the reason for the fire, sources said.

New Delhi: An 83-year-old woman was killed and her granddaughter sustained several injuries after a fire broke out in two flats of an apartment in southwest Delhi's Dwarka on Wednesday, said police. The deceased was identified as Jasuri Devi, and the injured as 30-year-old Pooja Pant.

Jasuri Devi and her granddaughter, Pooja, present in the flat got trapped in the fire following which they jumped off the fourth floor of the residential building. The cause of the fire was said to be a short circuit.

On receiving the information about the incident around 12:30 pm, four fire tenders and more than 20 fire personnel including Assistant Divisional Officer Udayveer reached the spot and brought the fire under control within 40 minutes, a fire officer said. People nearby spread mattresses on the ground. After which the elderly woman and her daughter jumped and tried to save their lives. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the old woman was declared dead due to serious head injuries, while her granddaughter's condition is said to be stable, he said.

"We collected details about his house to know if any other person was still inside the house. We have started further investigation into the matter. Both Pooja and Jasuri Devi jumped from the fourth floor which is around 40 feet above the ground," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

Read More

  1. Fire Breaks out in Delhi Slum, 150 Shanties Gutted
  2. Three Killed, 5 Injured as Fire Breaks out in Bengaluru's Perfume Warehouse
  3. 10 Dead, Several Injured in Firecracker Factory Explosion in Tamil Nadu

TAGGED:

Delhi Dwarka FireDelhi FireApartment fireFireDwarka

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

IIT Madras Doubles Patents Granted in 2023, Sets Record for Intellectual Property Generation

Explained | Solar Rooftop for Households: Target and Challenges

Businessman Duped of Rs 6 crore by Fraudsters on Facebook in Bengaluru; Probe Launched

'Cannot Expect Apple to Trace Stolen iPhone Using Unique Identity Number': SC

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.