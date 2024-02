Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu): At least eight people including five women were killed and six others were critically injured in an explosion at a private firecracker factory in Ramu Devanpatti near Vembakottai in Virudhunagar district on Saturday. Official sources said that the injured are currently undergoing treatment at Sivakasi Government Hospital.

Firefighters and emergency services rushed to the spot on information and are engaged in the rescue operation, sources added.