MP Firecracker Factory Blaze: Congress MLA Reaches Assembly Wearing Garland of 'Sutli bombs'

Bhopal: Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Harda Ram Krishna Dogne on Thursday reached the Assembly wearing a garland of 'Sutli bombs' in protest against the government's inaction in the backdrop of the recent explosion and fire in the firecracker factory in Harda which left 11 people dead and 200 others injured.

Dogne was seen reaching the assembly wearing a garland of the bombs inside the assembly premises. As the Harda tried to enter into the assembly, the security personnel at the assembly gate got the garland removed. Speaking to the media on the occasion, the Congress MLA alleged that Harda district was “sitting on a pile of gunpowder”.

Although the concerned SP was removed after the recent explosion and fire, Dogne demanded that action should be taken against all the officers found guilty. He alleged that the factory in Harda where the explosion took place was running under the patronage of former minister Kamal Patel.

BJP Retaliates

Countering the accusations, Minister of State Krishna Gaur said that Kamal Patel has already replied to the allegations of the Congress MLA. “This factory had the patronage of two Congress MLAs,” he said. BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said that Congress, which is “roaming around wearing garlands of bombs is the root of bombs and terrorism”.

“Now Congress should not create drama and should cooperate in government action on humanitarian grounds. Wearing a garland of bombs does not suit the public representatives,” he added.

Minister Assures Departmental Inquiry

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang said that this entire matter will be investigated, adding a case has already been registered. The departmental inquiry will be completed within a month, he said.