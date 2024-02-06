9 Dead, over 200 Injured in Fire, Blasts at Cracker Factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): In a major mishap, at least nine persons were killed and over 200 injured in a massive fire that triggered explosions in a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda on Tuesday.

Harda Collector Rishi Garg confirmed seven deaths but sources said the death toll had touched nine. The incident took place in Bairagarh locality on Magardha road on the outskirts of Harda town, about 150 km from the state capital Bhopal. Videos of the incident surfaced on social media showing the fire with intermittent explosions taking place at the site and people running to save themselves.

Efforts were on to control the blaze, according to officials. After the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting and said the Army was being contacted to arrange for helicopters for the rescue work. "I spoke to the officials concerned and sought details of the incident," he said. The Centre been informed about the incident, he added.

CM Yadav announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased. The entire cost of treatment of the injured persons will be borne by the state government. The CM also directed senior minister Uday Pratap Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Ajit Kesari and Director General Home Guard Arvind Kumar to rush to Harda by helicopter.

Burn units in hospitals in Indore, Bhopal and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the state capital were directed to make necessary arrangements for any emergency, an official said. CM Yadav held a meeting with the officials in connection with the incident, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

"In the meeting, the Chief Minister directed that providing immediate treatment to the injured from the Harda accident is our top priority. Ambulances are being rushed to Harda from the surrounding areas, and the Army has been contacted to arrange for helicopters," the CMO said in a post on X. The CMO also said that 14 doctors have been immediately sent to Harda from nearby places including Narmadapuram. It stated that 20 ambulances were present in Harda and 50 more were reaching there.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu said she was extremely sad over the loss of lives in the fire accident and offered deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the blaze and announced that Rs 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the deceased.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) quoted Modi as saying, "Distressed by the loss of lives due to the mishap at a cracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is assisting all those affected." "Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will be given Rs 50,000," Modi was quoted as saying.

