Harda tragedy: Six firecracker godowns in Indore sealed over irregularities

Indore: The administration has sealed six firecracker godowns in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district in the last 24 hours over various irregularities, in action taken against the backdrop of a massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Harda town.

One of these six firecracker godowns was in a residential area, while irregularities like stocking of firecrackers more than the permissible limit and lack of adequate security arrangements were found in the other warehouses, Indore Collector Ashish Singh told reporters.

"We have sealed six godowns of firecrackers in different areas of the district during the last 24 hours," he said. The explosion and blaze at the firecrackers factory in Harda town on Tuesday claimed 11 lives and left more than 200 people injured.

The state government has constituted a three-member committee to conduct a detailed probe into the Harda incident. The panel is also mandated to fix the responsibility of those officials who were supposed to prevent such incidents.