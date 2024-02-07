Harda tragedy: Six firecracker godowns in Indore sealed over irregularities

author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 7, 2024, 3:47 PM IST

Harda firecracker factory blast (File Image)

In light of massive explosion at the firecracker factory in Harda's town, The administration is taking serious precautions and has shut down six firecracker godowns in Indore district in MP, in light of several irregularities found in them.

Indore: The administration has sealed six firecracker godowns in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district in the last 24 hours over various irregularities, in action taken against the backdrop of a massive explosion at a firecracker factory in Harda town.

One of these six firecracker godowns was in a residential area, while irregularities like stocking of firecrackers more than the permissible limit and lack of adequate security arrangements were found in the other warehouses, Indore Collector Ashish Singh told reporters.

"We have sealed six godowns of firecrackers in different areas of the district during the last 24 hours," he said. The explosion and blaze at the firecrackers factory in Harda town on Tuesday claimed 11 lives and left more than 200 people injured.

The state government has constituted a three-member committee to conduct a detailed probe into the Harda incident. The panel is also mandated to fix the responsibility of those officials who were supposed to prevent such incidents.

Read More

  1. MP Firecracker Unit Blaze: Boy Missing After Delivering Food to Father; Explosions Heard Far Away
  2. 9 Dead, over 200 Injured in Fire, Blasts at Cracker Factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda

TAGGED:

Harda Firecracker factory blastSix godowns shut downMadhya Pradesh

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.