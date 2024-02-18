Three Killed, 5 Injured as Fire Breaks out in Bengaluru's Perfume Warehouse

Bengaluru: Three persons were killed and five others suffered injuries in a major fire that gutted a perfume warehouse in Ramasamudra near Kumbalagodu on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday, the police said. A sudden explosion occurred during perfume filling and the warehouse caught fire. At the time of the incident, eight workers were discharging their duties in the warehouse.

As the fire broke out, five people ran out. It is learn that the other three were charred to death as they could not venture out of the warehouse. The identity of the three dead workers is yet to be ascertained, the police said. On receiving the information, the fire department personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. Later, they shifted the bodies to the Rajarajeshwari Hospital in Bengaluru. The Kumbalagodu police visited the spot and examined the place to find out the reason for the fire.

According to the police, five others, who were injured in the incident, were admitted to Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered at the Kumbalagodu Police Station based on a complaint and the investigation is on.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read more: Bengaluru: Fire Erupts In Two Clothing Shops; Apparels Worth Crores Burnt, No Casualty