Three Killed, 5 Injured as Fire Breaks out in Bengaluru's Perfume Warehouse

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Three people were killed and five others suffered injuries in a major fire that gutted a perfume warehouse in Ramasamudra near Kumbalagodu on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday, the police said.

The fire that broke out in a warehouse on the outskirts of Bengaluru claimed three lives while five others sustained burn injuries. The cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained as the police launched a probe into the incident.

Bengaluru: Three persons were killed and five others suffered injuries in a major fire that gutted a perfume warehouse in Ramasamudra near Kumbalagodu on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday, the police said. A sudden explosion occurred during perfume filling and the warehouse caught fire. At the time of the incident, eight workers were discharging their duties in the warehouse.

As the fire broke out, five people ran out. It is learn that the other three were charred to death as they could not venture out of the warehouse. The identity of the three dead workers is yet to be ascertained, the police said. On receiving the information, the fire department personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. Later, they shifted the bodies to the Rajarajeshwari Hospital in Bengaluru. The Kumbalagodu police visited the spot and examined the place to find out the reason for the fire.

According to the police, five others, who were injured in the incident, were admitted to Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital for treatment. A case has been registered at the Kumbalagodu Police Station based on a complaint and the investigation is on.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read more: Bengaluru: Fire Erupts In Two Clothing Shops; Apparels Worth Crores Burnt, No Casualty

TAGGED:

Fire in BengaluruThree killedFive injuredFire in warehouseKumbalagodu

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

ISRO's GSLV Rocket 'Naughty Boy' Carrying INSAT-3DS Meteorological Satellite Lifts-Off

India's Fresh Fruit Exports Surge 29%, Footprint Spreads To 111 Countries

Why tens of thousands of Indian farmers are protesting again?

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.