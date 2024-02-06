Chhattisgarh Woman Allegedly Kept Hostage in Oman to Return Home

Durg (Chhattisgarh): A woman from Chattisgarh's Durg district, who was allegedly held hostage in Oman after she went there for job, will finally be able to return to her hometown following intervention of the Indian Embassy.

According to information received from the embassy, Deepika Jogi, a resident of Khursipar in Bhilai, Durg has reached its office in Oman and kept under surveillance there.

Durg district collector Richa Prakash Chaudhary said Deepika had gone to Oman on May 30, 2023 to find a job. Initially she had gone on a tourist visa but later changed it to work visa.

"The owners of the house where she worked for eight months and local authorities in Muscat were contacted for an early repatriation. The Indian Embassy has provided necessary assistance after resolving the legal issues. All efforts are on to ensure her safe return as soon as possible. Also, if it is found that the case matter is related to human trafficking then Durg Police will work on it," Chaudhury said.

On February 1, the embassy informed her husband that Deepika was kept under their custody. Earlier, state Congress president and MP Deepak Baij has also come forward to help Deepika. He wrote to Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai, chief secretary, DGP Chhattisgarh Police, district magistrate and superintendent of police requesting help in bringing back the woman.

Deepika had gone to Oman for employment through a Kerala-based placement agency and started working at the house of one Oman couple, Munir and Hafiza. Everything went well initially but in December 2023, the couple stopped paying salary to Deepika. When she asked for her salary, she was allegedly beaten up.

The matter surfaced after she recorded a video and posted on social media. Deepika's family said she was sent from Kerala to Oman with the help of an agent named Abdullah and she work as a cook. The Oman family allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh for allowing her to return to India after which, help was sought from the police, a family member said.