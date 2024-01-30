Loading...

Man Held for Holding Gujarat Businessmen Hostage in Rajasthan; 5 Miscreants Absconding

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 4:56 PM IST

Police arrested accused involved in taking hostage of Gujarat businessmen (Source: ETV Bharat)

Cracking a case on Tuesday, the Rajasthan police released three Gujarat businessmen, who were taken hostage and arrested a man, who was involved in the incident.

Khairthal-Tijara (Rajasthan): The Rajasthan police on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a case in which three Gujarat businessmen were taken hostage by street vendors in Tijara and demanding a ransom of Rs 15 lakhs, the police said. The arrested accused has been identified as Afzal Meo.

Tijara Deputy Superintendent of Police Munesh said on receiving the information from the Gujarat police stating that three businessmen from the state had been taken hostage in Tijara, Bhiwadi and a ransom of Rs 15 lakhs was demanded, on which a team was formed under the direction of Superintendent of Police, Bhiwadi, and a raid was conducted.

During the investigation, an accused Afzal Meo was arrested and the three businessmen were freed. However, five miscreants involved in the case are absconding, the police said. During the interrogation, the arrested accused revealed the absconding accused were identified as Jamshed, Sahid, Sakir, Robin and Sonu.

The DSP further stated that the accused group posted an advertisement on social media to sell scrap at a a cheaper price, which led the businessmen to fall into their trap. The three traders identified as Salim, Jabbar and Firoz, were residents of Bhav Nagar and reached Tijara. The accused on the pretext of showing them the scrap, took them hostage and asked for a ransom of Rs 15 lakhs.

On receiving the information, police arrested one of the accused and freed the traders. A probe is underway to nab the absconding accused, the police said.

Read More

  1. Retired engineer's house robbed, family held hostage at gunpoint in Bihar's Begusarai
  2. Under 'confinement', 13 West Bengal workers allege job fraud in UAE; share ordeal in video call

TAGGED:

miscreant arrest by tijara police3 Gujarat traders hostagestreet vendorsscrap sell Rajasthan

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.