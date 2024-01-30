Man Held for Holding Gujarat Businessmen Hostage in Rajasthan; 5 Miscreants Absconding

Khairthal-Tijara (Rajasthan): The Rajasthan police on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a case in which three Gujarat businessmen were taken hostage by street vendors in Tijara and demanding a ransom of Rs 15 lakhs, the police said. The arrested accused has been identified as Afzal Meo.

Tijara Deputy Superintendent of Police Munesh said on receiving the information from the Gujarat police stating that three businessmen from the state had been taken hostage in Tijara, Bhiwadi and a ransom of Rs 15 lakhs was demanded, on which a team was formed under the direction of Superintendent of Police, Bhiwadi, and a raid was conducted.

During the investigation, an accused Afzal Meo was arrested and the three businessmen were freed. However, five miscreants involved in the case are absconding, the police said. During the interrogation, the arrested accused revealed the absconding accused were identified as Jamshed, Sahid, Sakir, Robin and Sonu.

The DSP further stated that the accused group posted an advertisement on social media to sell scrap at a a cheaper price, which led the businessmen to fall into their trap. The three traders identified as Salim, Jabbar and Firoz, were residents of Bhav Nagar and reached Tijara. The accused on the pretext of showing them the scrap, took them hostage and asked for a ransom of Rs 15 lakhs.

On receiving the information, police arrested one of the accused and freed the traders. A probe is underway to nab the absconding accused, the police said.

