Armed miscreants loot 'Rs 90' lakh in Axis Bank in Araria; customers held hostage

Araria (Bihar): Six armed miscreants allegedly stole Rs '90 lakh' from a branch of Axis Bank here on Tuesday. While the employees of the bank claim that the armed robbers looted this amount, the Araria Police have not confirmed the figure.

It is understood that six armed robbers looted the bank's branch at ADB Chowk here. "During this period the miscreants also fired two rounds," sources said.

Araria Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Singh visited the spot and spoke to bank officials. Police also recovered two empty shells from the spot.

"There has been a robbery in the Axis Bank branch at ADB Chowk. Complete information about the case is obtained by speaking to the branch manager and employees. CCTV footage is also being scrutinised. The criminals will be identified and arrested soon," said SP Ashok Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police.

Bank employees claimed that the incident took place at around 11 AM. "The robbers, who reached inside the bank, started threatening the customers present there and the bank employees with weapons. During this, they also fired two rounds. They looted approximately Rs 90 lakh from the cash counter of the bank and fled from the spot. The bank manager immediately informed the police about the incident following which a police team reached the spot," the bank employee said.

The residence of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer is at a distance of about 50 meters from the bank.

Axis Bank is yet to send a statement in this regard.