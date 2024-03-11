Chhattisgarh: Naxalite Killed in Encounter with Security Forces, Man Abducted and Murdered by Naxals

Chhattisgarh: Naxalite Killed in Encounter with Security Forces, Man Murdered on Suspicion of Police Informer

In an encounter with security forces, a Naxal was killed in Bijapur while the body of a man, who was abducted and killed by Naxalites, was found last night in the district. In the first week of March, two BJP leaders were killed by Naxalites in separate incidents.

Bijapur: A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday. In a separate incident in the district, a 35-year-old man was allegedly abducted and killed by Naxals on suspicion of being a police informer, police said.

The gunfight took place in Pedia forests of Bijapur when joint teams of Bastar Fighters, STF and CRPF launched an anti-Naxal operation, Bijapur ASP said adding the operation was launched following information about presence of Naxalites in the area.

The Naxalites suddenly opened fire on the soldiers, who fired in retaliation. Body of a Naxalite was later recovered from the spot. Security personnel said that many Naxalites were injured in the encounter. A huge amount of materials buried by Naxalites have also been recovered here, police added.

Security forces have launched searches in the nearby areas.

Meanwhile, body of a 35-year-old man from Petha village under Kutru police station area of Bijapur district was found on the roadside near Pata Kutru on Sunday night. The man, Kushu Hemla, had been kidnapped by Naxalites two days back.

His family members had searched the nearby areas but could not find him. The victim's brothers are police personnel and posted in Bastar. The Naxalites suspected him of being a police informer.

Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Gavarna said that the missing man was found dead and investigations are underway.

In the first week of March, Naxalites had killed two BJP leaders, Tirupati Katla and Kailash Nag, in Bijapur.

