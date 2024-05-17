ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Partners With Reddit To Bring Its Content On ChatGPT

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : 23 hours ago

OpenAI will access Reddit's Data API, which provides real-time, structured, and unique content from Reddit. This partnership will enable Reddit to bring new AI-powered features to Redditors and mods. OpenAI will bring enhanced Reddit content to ChatGPT and new products, helping users discover and engage with Reddit communities.
Collage: From left, OpenAI Logo, Reddit Logo(Getty Images)

OpenAI will access Reddit’s Data API, which provides real-time, structured, and unique content from Reddit. This partnership will enable Reddit to bring new AI-powered features to Redditors and mods. OpenAI will bring enhanced Reddit content to ChatGPT and new products, helping users discover and engage with Reddit communities.

New Delhi: ChatGPT maker OpenAI has inked a deal with Reddit to train its artificial intelligence (AI) models on users’ posts on the popular community discussion platform.

According to OpenAI, the company will bring enhanced Reddit content to ChatGPT and new products, helping users discover and engage with Reddit communities. To do so, OpenAI will access Reddit’s Data API, which provides real-time, structured, and unique content from Reddit. This will enable OpenAI’s AI tools to better understand and showcase Reddit content, especially on recent topics.

"We are thrilled to partner with Reddit to enhance ChatGPT with uniquely timely and relevant information, and to explore the possibilities to enrich the Reddit experience with AI-powered features," said Brad Lightcap, OpenAI COO.

“This will enable OpenAI’s AI tools to better understand and showcase Reddit content, especially on recent topics,” Reddit said in a statement. The deal will also enable Reddit to bring new AI-powered features to “Redditors and mods”.

Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI, said that they are thrilled to partner with Reddit to enhance “ChatGPT with uniquely timely and relevant information, and to explore the possibilities to enrich the Reddit experience with AI-powered features.”

"Reddit has become one of the internet's largest open archives of authentic, relevant, and always up-to-date human conversations about anything and everything," said Steve Huffman, Reddit Co-Founder and CEO. "Including it in ChatGPT upholds our belief in a connected internet, helps people find more of what they're looking for, and helps new audiences find community on Reddit," he added.

“Reddit has become one of the internet’s largest open archives of authentic, relevant, and always up-to-date human conversations about anything and everything. Including it in ChatGPT upholds our belief in a connected internet, helps people find more or what they’re looking for, and helps new audiences find community on Reddit,” added Steve Huffman, Reddit Co-Founder and CEO.

