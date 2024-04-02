'Now Use ChatGPT Without Login', OpenAI Announces But With a Catch

Hyderabad: ChatGPT, OpenAI’s widely used Artificial Intelligence conversation platform, will no longer require an account to use, according to a statement from the company.

However, this freedom is only available for ChatGPT users. Other OpenAI products, such as the DALL- E 3, will still require an account to access the platform. OpenAI emphasises that it will continue to make AI accessible while maintaining value for premium products.

“Starting today, you can use ChatGPT instantly, without needing to sign-up. We’re rolling this out gradually, with the aim to make AI accessible to anyone curious about its capabilities," OpenAI said in its announcement.

The company also claimed that ChatGPT has a weekly user base of over 100 million people across 185 countries. Despite growing competition, such as Google’s Gemini, the platform remains unrivaled as the most popular AI chatbot website, with an estimated 1,6 billion visits in February, although that figure is slightly lower than the peak of May 2023 when visits swelled to more than 1,8 billion.

The company also added that they will be rolling out this feature gradually and hope to make the AI tool "accessible to anyone curious about its capabilities."

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI noted that it may use your conversations to train the AI model. This implies the chats will be collected as feedback by default. However, users can turn off the “Improve the model for all” from the Settings to no longer send data for training. Additionally, OpenAI said that it is adding additional security measures to support this chat experience for its users.

Users who do not sign up to use the chatbot will not be able to save their chats with the AI tool. The conversations would be wiped out after closing the ChatGPT website and there is no way for you to retrieve them. Also, features like voice conversations and custom instructions will not be available for the users with an account.

"There are many benefits to creating an account including the ability to save and review your chat history, share chats, and unlock additional features like voice conversations and custom instructions," the company said.