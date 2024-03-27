Elon Musk's xAI Chatbot Grok to be Enabled for all Premium Subscribers of X

Hyderabad: In a bid to take on OpenAI's ChatGPT, Billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday announced that xAI's chatbot, Grok, will soon be accessible to all premium subscribers of X(formerly Twitter).

Earlier, the xAI's chatbot was exclusively available to Premium+ subscribers of the social media platform X. The latest development by Tesla CEO Elon Musk comes after Grok was open-sourced earlier this month, following a legal dispute with OpenAI over allegations of diverging from its original mission towards a for-profit approach.

Musk, in a post on X, announced that Grok will become available to all Premium subscribers. “Later this week, Grok will be enabled for all premium subscribers (not just premium+),” the X owner informed.

Grok was open-sourced to grant the users free access to experiment with the code behind the technology. "This week, @xAI will open-source Grok," Elon Musk said in a post on X.

What is Grok?

Grok is a new large language generative AI model designed to answer questions and provide a humorous touch. The chatbot is intended for those who appreciate humor in their interactions with AI.

It has been trained for four months and boasts the Grok-1 LLM, which has been developed over the same period. It is designed to assist users in understanding and gaining knowledge and is capable of handling "spicy questions" that most other AI models may shy away from.

Grok's access to real-time information through the X platform allows it to stay updated on global events and serve as a research assistant, providing quick access to information and generating ideas.