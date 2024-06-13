Sunny Deol Announces Border 2, Promises to Fulfil 27-Year-Old Commitment - WATCH

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, after the phenomenal success of the 2023 film Gadar 2, is set to take on a new role in the upcoming film Border 2. The original movie, helmed by JP Dutta, was released 27 years ago and went on to become one of the most successful films of its time. On Thursday, Sunny Deol took to Instagram to announce his latest venture, Border 2, with a captivating video post.

In the video, Sunny Deol's voice-over echoes his promise to fulfill a commitment he made 27 years ago, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the film's release. The accompanying caption reads, "Ek fauji apne 27 saal purane waade ko pura karne, aa raha hai phirse. India's biggest war film, #Border2." The film boasts an impressive production team, comprising Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

Border 2 will be helmed by Anurag Singh, who has previously directed notable films such as Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar, and the critically acclaimed Punjabi film Punjab 1984, starring Diljit Dosanjh. Singh has also directed the first two installments of the popular Punjabi romcom franchise Jatt & Juliet.

The original movie Border boasted an ensemble cast, featuring a talented array of actors including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Rakhee, and Pooja Bhatt, among many others. Although rumours had been circulating about Ayushmann Khurrana's potential involvement in Border 2, his name was noticeably absent from the initial announcement.

The 1997 film was inspired by the Battle of Longewala during the India-Pakistan War of 1971, but the storyline of Border 2 remains under wraps, leaving fans to speculate about the film's narrative. However, one thing is certain - the film will feature a reimagined version of the iconic song Sandese Aate Hain, which was teased in the Instagram post.

In addition to Border 2, Sunny Deol is currently working on another film, Lahore 1947, which is being directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and co-stars Preity Zinta. With two exciting projects in the pipeline, Sunny Deol is poised to make a significant impact on the film industry in the coming months.