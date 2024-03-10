Chhattisgarh: Security of 43 BJP Leaders Enhanced Ahead of LS Polls in Naxal-Infested Bastar

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): With the Lok Sabha elections round the corner, the Centre has enhanced security of nearly 43 BJP leaders of Chhattisgarh's Bastar region in view of the recent Naxalite attacks.

The move comes after nine leaders including Bijapur BJP district president Shaninivas Mudaliar wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying they were being targeted following the government's anti-Naxal operations and requested to provide 'Z' category security to them. They said that they were under constant threat of Naxal attacks and it would be difficult to campaign for the upcoming elections without a security cover.

The Centre has thus provided 'Y' category security to BJP Sukma district president Dhaninar Barse. Similarly, security has been enhanced for many BJP district presidents, mandal presidents and leaders of the party's Yuva Morcha in Bastar. Some leaders have also been provided 'X' category security.

Other BJP leaders who have been brought under additional security cover are Korsa Sannu, Sukma district general secretary, Sanjay Shori, Sukma district president of Yuva Morcha, Hungaram Markam, Sukma state special invitee member, Sukma district leader Vishwaraj Singh, Bijapur district vice presidents, Mudaliar, Kamlesh Mandavi and Luv Kumar Rayudu, Phoolchand Gagda, Bijapur state Yuva Morcha member, Ghasiram Nag, Bijapur district president of Kisan Morcha, Jagar Lakshmaiya, Bijapur district secretary, Sanjay Lukkad, Bijapur district treasurer and Sudhir Pandey, Jagdalpur state executive member.

In the last one year, more than nine BJP leaders have been killed by Naxalites in Bastar. In this month itself, Naxalites had killed two BJP leaders. On March 1, BJP leader Tirupati Katla was killed by Naxalites in Toyna village while returning from a wedding and on March 6, another leader Kailash Nag was killed in a similar attack in Jangla police station area.