Chhattisgarh Govt to Launch New Scheme for Farmers, Set up Probe Agency for Naxal Cases

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has decided to launch a scheme under which an input assistance of Rs 19,257 per acre will be given to paddy farmers.

The government has also decided to set up an agency for speedy investigation in special cases pertaining to terrorism and Left Wing Extremism.

These decisions were taken on Wednesday during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai here at the Mantralaya, a government statement said.

Fulfilling another guarantee (pre-assembly poll promise) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the cabinet has decided to implement 'Krishak Unnati Yojana' from kharif season 2023-24 in the interest of farmers of the state, it said.

The scheme is aimed at increasing the income, crop production and productivity of farmers in the state and reducing the cost of cultivation, it said. Under it, farmers will be provided input assistance at the rate of Rs 19,257 per acre on the basis of paddy purchased from them, said the statement.

The cabinet also decided to constitute a State Investigation Agency (SIA) for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution in special cases related to terrorism and Left Wing Extremism in the state, it said. The SIA will act as the state's nodal agency for coordination with the National Investigation Agency (NIA). A total of 74 new posts, including that of superintendent of police, will be created for the SIA, said the statement.

The cabinet also gave its nod for the creation of a separate department of good governance and convergence. A separate department will be formed for successful implementation of public welfare policies of the state government, best possible use of available resources and quick resolution of people's grievances, the statement said.

On the lines of NITI Ayog, the cabinet decided to change the name of Chhattisgarh State Planning Commission to the State Niti Ayog Chhattisgarh, it said. In another move, the cabinet decided to constitute the Chhattisgarh Economic Advisory Council and implement 'National Education Policy 2020' in the higher education department.