Prabhas Teases Arrival of 'Someone Very Special' Soon; Fans Can't Keep Calm

Published : 23 hours ago

South superstar Prabhas
South superstar Prabhas(ANI image)

Prabhas shares a guarded hint on his official Instagram handle. In the post, the actor asks his fans to wait as he is about to reveal the arrival of a special person soon.

Hyderabad: Actor Prabhas on Friday took to Instagram to tease fans about the arrival of 'someone very special'. The South superstar via his Instagram Story dropped a shielded hint, resulting in a fan frenzy on social media. His announcement has left his ardent fans and admirers speculating about the possible outcomes ranging from a character introduction from his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD to him getting married.

Prabhas' Instagram Story
Prabhas' Instagram Story (Instagram)

Early on Friday morning, Prabhas shared a story which read: "Darlings!! Finally someone very special is about to enter our life... Wait cheyandi..." The message has created a mass hysteria online with fans coming to all conclusions. Reacting to the news, fans of the Adipurush actor shared screengrabs on X (formerly known as Twitter) taking the chatter to another level.

A fan of the actor invited opinions on Prabhas' latest post with the response ranging from film promotions to his personal life. Commenting on the post, a social media user wrote: "BHABHI on the way." Another one asked: "Bhairava glimpse?" Another one commented: "Definitely a brand promotion." Well, as the actor said himself, fans need to wait before he reveals the real reason behind it.

In the meantime, Prabhas' fans also stumbled upon a viral video of the actor from a recent interview. In the video, Prabhas can be seen in a fresh new look. The actor makes rare appearances or social media posts, so the interview serves as a major peek into his latest look. In the video, Prabhas can be seen in a black shirt with his sleeves rolled up to his elbows.

On the work front, Prabhas, who is the latest addition to Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa after Akshay Kumar, has begun shooting for the film. Apart from this, Prabhas is busy with Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. The film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future.

