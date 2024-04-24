Prabhas Presses on Cutting-Edge VFX for The Raja Saab after Adipurush Experience; Reports

Hyderabad: Rebel star Prabhas has reportedly completed a significant portion of shooting for his highly anticipated film The Raja Saab, which is helmed by director Maruthi. The actor, who was last seen in the action fantasy epic Adipurush, seems to be placing a strong emphasis on visual effects (VFX) for his upcoming project The Raja Saab. Reports suggest that Prabhas has set a clear mandate demanding top-notch VFX for this movie.

His insistence on giving priority to VFX came after his recent experience with the challenges faced in Adipurush. Having witnessed the difficulties with the VFX in the Om Raut directorial, Prabhas has taken a staunch stance, advising director Maruthi to ensure flawless visual effects for their forthcoming collaboration.

Although specific details about the plot of The Raja Saab remain under wraps, reports indicate that it will be a light-hearted film focused on comedy and masala elements, set in a unique vintage fantasy realm. To bring this fantastical world to life, Prabhas is convinced that cutting-edge VFX is of utmost importance.

Director Maruthi and the production house People Media Factory are dedicated to delivering top-level VFX work, taking Prabhas' concerns seriously. Producer Vishwa Prasad has underscored the film's ambitious visual effects, hinting at a heavy reliance on advanced VFX to create a captivating cinematic experience.

In addition to concentrating on VFX, Maruthi is anticipated to team up with composer Thaman to create a remarkable soundtrack featuring songs that will enrich the film's emotional and dramatic sequences. Vishwa Prasad has also teased more surprises in store, ensuring additional announcements to keep the audience engaged and enthralled.