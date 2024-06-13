ETV Bharat / state

Pema Khandu Sworn in as Arunachal Pradesh CM for Third Straight Term

By PTI

Pema Khandu was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term, with prominent leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in attendance. Eleven other ministers, including the lone woman minister Dasanglu Pul, were also sworn in during the ceremony.

Pema Khandu Sworn in as Arunachal Pradesh CM for Third Straight Term
Pema Khandu (PTI Photo)

Itanagar: BJP leader Pema Khandu took oath as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term on Thursday. Khandu, the MLA of Mukto, was sworn in by Governor KT Parnaik in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, among others.

Eleven other MLAs were also sworn in as ministers at the function held in the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre. Among them were Deputy CM Chowna Mein, former assembly speaker PD Sona, BJP state president Biyuram Wahge, and Dasanglu Pul, the widow of former CM Kalikho Pul.

While Dasanglu Pul is the lone woman minister, the new cabinet has eight fresh faces. The portfolios would be allocated later in the day, following which the first cabinet meeting of the new government would be held, officials said. The BJP returned to power in this northeastern state for the third time in a row, winning 46 seats in the 60-member assembly.

Khandu, 44, became Chief Minsier for the first time in 2016. He was re-elected as leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, paving the way for him to be sworn in as the Chief Minister for the third straight term.

