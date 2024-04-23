Prabhas Wins Hearts Again; Donates Generously to TFDA Ahead of Director's Day Celebration

Prabhas Wins Hearts Again; Donates Generously to TFDA Ahead of Director's Day Celebration

Actor Prabahs once again shines with his act of charity. The actor pledged to donate to the Telugu Film Directors Association (TFDA) ahead of Director's Day on May 4.

Hyderabad: Tollywood commemorates Filmmaker's Day on May 4 each year to honour the late director Dasari Narayana Rao's birth anniversary and his outstanding achievements in the Telugu Film Industry (TFI). At a recent meeting, the Telugu Film Directors Association (TFDA) stated that pan-Indian actor Prabhas has graciously donated Rs. 35 lakhs to the association's welfare. The panel expressed deep appreciation to Prabhas for his kindness.

Director's Day, which is celebrated every year on May 4, will be celebrated with much fanfare this year, thanks to actor Prabhas. Last night's announcement programme was attended by members of the Directors Association as well as several other directors. Telugu Film Director's Day is scheduled for May 4, 2024, at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the event, director Maruti stated that Prabhas had announced 35 lakhs for the Directors Association. He stated that Prabhas called and spoke with him, telling him that he will offer 35 lakhs for the ceremony. After videos of his speech went viral, Prabhas' supporters and netizens once again praised his good nature. Producer SKN just pledged 10 lakhs to the director's association.

On the work front, Prabhas is currently shooting The Raja Saab with Maruthi in Hyderabad. The Raja Saab will also include Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan in lead parts. Thaman S. Kalki will compose the film's music. He also has Nag Ashwin directorial 2898 AD, which stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in key parts. Prabhas will also appear in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.

