T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies Through To Super Eights After Beating New Zealand By 13 runs

Tarouba [Trinidad and Tobago]: West Indies qualified for the Super Eights of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after beating New Zealand by 13 runs at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Thursday. West Indies gave a target of 150 runs after batting in the first inning and Gudakesh Motie and Alzarri Joseph led the Caribbean bowling attack to stop the Kiwis from chasing the target. Devon Conway (5 runs from 8 balls) and Finn Allen (26 runs from 23 balls, 3 fours and 1 six) opened for the Kiwis but failed to give them a powerful start.

The opening partnership could only make 20 runs after Akeal Hosein made the first breakthrough of the inning after he removed Conway in the third over. Finn Allen was the standout batter for the Kiwis in the opening part of the inning but Alzarri Joseph removed him in the sixth over. The Caribbeans displayed a spectacular performance in the powerplay, gifted only 36 runs and bagged two wickets.

Just after the end of the powerplay, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson (1 run from 2 balls) was removed by Gudakesh Motie after the New Zealand batter showcased a poor performance. Rachin Ravindra (10 runs from 13 balls), Daryl Mitchell (12 runs from 13 balls, 1 four) and James Neesham (10 runs from 11 balls, 1 six) also failed to stand still in front of the Caribbean bowling attack.", "Glenn Phillips' (40 runs from 33 balls, 3 fours and 2 sixes) knock helped the Kiwis come in a better place but he was removed by Alzarri Joseph in the 18th over. In the same over, Tim Southee lost his wicket for a golden duck against Joseph.

Andre Russell picked up the ninth wicket of the inning as he removed Trent Boult (7 runs from 4 balls, 1 six) in the 19th over.", "In the last over, 33 runs were needed from 6 balls. Mitchell Santner (20 runs from 11 balls. 3 sixes) started the 20th over by hitting two consecutive sixes, trying to turn around the match but dot balls from Shepherd stopped the Kiwis to win the game. Santner and Lockie Ferguson were unbeaten on the crease till the last over as West Indies clinched a 13-run win over New Zealand. Joseph bagged four wickets and gave 19 runs in his four-over spell. While Motie picked up three wickets and gave 25 runs. Akeal Hosein and Andre Russell took one wicket each in their respective spells.

Recapping the first inning of the match, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first. They had Windies down and out at 30/5, but Rutherford helped them pose a strong comeback. West Indies was off to a poor start as they lost Johnson Charles for a duck in the first over itself, clean bowled by Trent Boult. WI was 1/1 in the first over. Left-hander Nicholas Pooran joined opener Brandon King. He hit Boult and Tim Southee for some fine boundaries. However, his stay was cut short by Southee, who got him caught behind by Devon Conway for just 17 in 12 balls, with three fours. WI was 20/2 in 3.5 overs.

Roston Chase was the next batter to go, as pacer Lockie Ferguson got his scalp for a duck. Rachin Ravindra took a fine catch running from mid-on. WI was 21/3 in 4.3 overs. Skipper Rovman Powell could not survive the onslaught by Kiwi pacers, as Southee got his second wicket when Powell nicked the ball into Conway's gloves for just one. WI was 22/4 in 5.4 overs. WI was 23/4 at the end of six overs, with Brandon King (3*) and Sherfane Rutherford (1*) unbeaten. This time, all-rounder James Neesham struck for the Kiwis, sending back King for just nine runs in 12 balls, bringing half the Windies side down for 30 runs in 6.3 overs. Rutherford was joined by Akael Hosein. The two built a decent partnership and halfway through, WI was 49/5, with Hosein (13*) and Rutherford (6*) unbeaten.

With a massive six by Rutherford to the deep square region, WI brought up their 50-run mark in 10.1 overs. The 28-run partnership between Hosein and Rutherford came to an end, with Hosein getting caught by Neesham at deep mid-wicket for 15 in 17 balls, with a four and six. Spinner Mitchell Santner got the wicket. WI was 58/6 in 11 overs. Andre Russell was next up on the crease and tried to launch a counter-attack by hitting Ferguson for two fours and a six, but was dismissed by Boult for 14 in seven balls. It was Ferguson who took the catch at short third man. WI was 76/7 in 12.3 overs.

Romario Shepherd joined Rutherford, who held the other end steady. Windies reached the 100-run mark in 15.4 overs as Rutherford launched Neesham for a six over backward square leg. Shepherd was trapped leg-before-wicket by Ferguson for 13 in 13 balls. WI was 103/8 in 16.2 overs. West Indies lost their ninth wicket, Alzarri Joseph, for six runs in six balls to Boult. WI was 112/9 in 17.5 overs.

In the 19th over, Rutherford relieved pressure big time by smashing Daryl Mitchell for three sixes, followed by a couple of boundaries against Santer in the last over. He also reached a valuable half-century in 32 balls, with five sixes. WI ended their innings on high with a fighting total of 149/9 in 20 overs, with Rutherford unbeaten at 68 in 39 balls, decorated with two fours and six sixes along with Gudakesh Motie (0*).

Brief scores: West Indies 149/9 (Sherfane Rutherford 68*, Nicholas Pooran 17, Akeal Hosein 15; Trent Boult 3/16) beat New Zealand 136/9 (Glenn Phillips 40, Finn Allen 26, Mitchell Santner 21*; Alzarri Joseph 4/19).