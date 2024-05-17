ETV Bharat / state

CBI Raids Residence of 2 TMC Leaders in Connection with 2021 Post-Poll Violence Case

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Photo: X@CBIHeadquarters
The CBI officer said that 30 people were summoned for questioning in connection with the matter but none turned up.(Photo: X@CBIHeadquarters)

The case dates back to March 30, 2021, when BJP worker Janmejay Dolui of Egra's Uttar Padma village was allegedly attacked by TMC workers with bamboo poles, iron rods and sharp weapons. Kathi Block no 3 TMC leader Debabrata Panda and another block president Nandadulal Maiti's houses were raided in the early hours of Friday in connection with its ongoing investigation.

Kolkata: The CBI on Friday conducted raids at the residences of two Trinamool Congress leaders at Kathi in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal in connection with its ongoing investigation into the killing of a BJP worker in post-poll violence in 2021, an officer said. A team of CBI officers raided the houses of Kathi Block no 3 TMC leader Debabrata Panda and another block president Nandadulal Maiti in the early hours of Friday in connection with its ongoing investigation, he said.

"Panda, Nandadulal's son and 52 others have been named in the FIR lodged in connection with the murder of Janmejay Dolui," the CBI officer told PTI. Dolui, a BJP worker, was killed in post-poll violence following the 2021 assembly election.

The CBI officer said that 30 people were summoned for questioning in connection with the matter but none turned up. "We are conducting raids at places associated with these people. We need to question them," he said.

Last month, 30 Trinamool workers have got notices from the CBI in connection with the assembly poll violence that happened in East Midnapore in 2021. Everyone who has got the CBI notice is from East Midnapore district, where assembly opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari's brother, Dibyendu Adhikari, and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Ganguly are among BJP's candidates.

On March 30, 2021, Janmejay Dolui alias Chandu of Egra's Uttar Padma village was attacked with bamboo poles, iron rods and sharp weapons. His body was found in nearby Bhajachowly.

