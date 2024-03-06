Chhattisgarh: Naxalites Killed BJP Leader Kailash Nag after Kidnapping Him in Bijapur

Naxalites Killed BJP Leader Kailash Nag after Kidnapping in Bijapur

BJP leader Kailash Nagwas was kidnapped by Naxals from the Kotmeta area in Chhattisgarh and after being interrogated he was shot dead on Wednesday.

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): A BJP leader and the divisional vice president of the saffron party business cell, Kailash Nagwas, was shot dead after being kidnapped by Naxalites on Wednesday, police said. Nagwas was kidnapped from the Kotmeta area and interrogated by the Naxlites, they said.

"BJP leader Kailash Nag, a resident of Jangla in Bijapur, has been shot dead by Maoists. This incident happened when a new pond was being constructed in Kotmeta of Jangla. During this, his JCB was set ablaze by the Maoists. Police are investigating the incident and taking legal action," Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav said.

Earlier on Friday night, Naxalites had killed BJP leader Tirupati Katla. Katla was murdered when he was on his way to attend a wedding ceremony. Naxalites attacked him fatally on his neck and chest.

Here is the list of BJP leader leaders, killed by Naxalites:

  • On February 5, 2023, Naxalites murdered Neelkanth Kakem in Bijapur
  • On 10 February 2023, Naxalites killed BJP leader Sagar Sahu in Narayanpur
  • On February 11, Naxalites killed Ramdhar Alami in Dantewada
  • On March 29, 2023, Ramji Dodi was murdered by Maoists
  • On June 21, 2023, BJP leader Arjun Kaka was killed by Naxalites
  • On 20 October 2023, Naxalites killed BJP worker Birjhu Taram in Mohla Manpur
  • On 4 November 2023, BJP leader Ratan Dubey was murdered by Naxalites in Narayanpur

