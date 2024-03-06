Chhattisgarh: Naxalites Killed BJP Leader Kailash Nag after Kidnapping Him in Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): A BJP leader and the divisional vice president of the saffron party business cell, Kailash Nagwas, was shot dead after being kidnapped by Naxalites on Wednesday, police said. Nagwas was kidnapped from the Kotmeta area and interrogated by the Naxlites, they said.

"BJP leader Kailash Nag, a resident of Jangla in Bijapur, has been shot dead by Maoists. This incident happened when a new pond was being constructed in Kotmeta of Jangla. During this, his JCB was set ablaze by the Maoists. Police are investigating the incident and taking legal action," Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav said.

Earlier on Friday night, Naxalites had killed BJP leader Tirupati Katla. Katla was murdered when he was on his way to attend a wedding ceremony. Naxalites attacked him fatally on his neck and chest.

