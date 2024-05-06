Bihar Worker Dies As Scaffold Collapses At Construction Site in Ernakulam

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 6, 2024, 8:08 PM IST

Bihar Worker Dies As Scaffold Collapses At Construction Site in Ernakulam
Representative Photograph (ETV Bharat Picture)

A worker from Bihar was painting the building standing on the scaffold when the latter collapsed leading to his death. Four others are presently undergoing treatment.

Ernakulam: A migrant worker died and four others injured after a makeshift scaffold collapsed at a construction site in Kochi Smart City on Monday.

The deceased, Uttam, a native of Bihar, suffered fatal injuries while the injured are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

According to police, the mishap occurred when a makeshift scaffold that was used for bricklaying and painting collapsed at the site. Many workers were busy working at the site with one standing on the scaffold and a few others near it.

Fire department personnel, who were pressed into service, rescued the trapped workers by cutting through the iron rods that had collapsed on the workers. It was a challenging task for the fire personnel to rescue the workers as they were completely trapped under the collapsed scaffold.

Five of them suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital. However, one worker succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police said.

The deceased was painting the building while standing on the scaffold when it collapsed resulting which he suffered severe injuries. A few others who were standing beside him were also injured.

Meanwhile, questions have been raised on lack of necessary safety precautions that were undertaken at the construction site.

Read more

  1. Family Of 5 Killed In A Road Accident At Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli
  2. J&K: Army Officer Killed In Military Vehicle Accident; Several Others Injured
  3. Road Accident Kills 6 Family Members In Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.