Bihar Worker Dies As Scaffold Collapses At Construction Site in Ernakulam

Ernakulam: A migrant worker died and four others injured after a makeshift scaffold collapsed at a construction site in Kochi Smart City on Monday.

The deceased, Uttam, a native of Bihar, suffered fatal injuries while the injured are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

According to police, the mishap occurred when a makeshift scaffold that was used for bricklaying and painting collapsed at the site. Many workers were busy working at the site with one standing on the scaffold and a few others near it.

Fire department personnel, who were pressed into service, rescued the trapped workers by cutting through the iron rods that had collapsed on the workers. It was a challenging task for the fire personnel to rescue the workers as they were completely trapped under the collapsed scaffold.

Five of them suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital. However, one worker succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police said.

The deceased was painting the building while standing on the scaffold when it collapsed resulting which he suffered severe injuries. A few others who were standing beside him were also injured.

Meanwhile, questions have been raised on lack of necessary safety precautions that were undertaken at the construction site.