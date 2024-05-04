J&K: Army Officer Killed in Military Vehicle Accident; Several Others Injured

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) : An army vehicle met with an accident in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, resulting in the death of an army officer. In this mishap, several others who were travelling in the vehicle were injured. The accident took place on Saturday afternoon in the Veernag area of the Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to preliminary information, the driver lost control over the vehicle belonging to an army patrol party. As a result, the army vehicle skidded off the road and overturned, falling into a nearby low-lying garden, as a result of which all the army personnel in the vehicle were injured.

The injured army personnel were immediately rushed to Model Hospital, Doro, where an army officer named Gurpreet Singh succumbed to his injuries. While the other injured were shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) and Anantnag Hospital, where they are being treated. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case in this regard and started further investigation.

It should be noted that even earlier, many army personnel have died in such traffic accidents in several areas of the state. Most of the traffic accidents in Jammu and Kashmir occur in the area of Ramban district on the Srinagar-Jammu highway and on the Doda-Kishtwar highway.