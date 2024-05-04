J&K: Army Officer Killed in Military Vehicle Accident; Several Others Injured

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 4, 2024, 8:22 PM IST

Etv Bharat
Etv Bharat (Etv Bharat)

An army vehicle met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district in which one officer was dead while several other injured personnel were rushed to a nearby hospital. The accident took place as the driver lost control over the ill-fated vehicle.

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) : An army vehicle met with an accident in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, resulting in the death of an army officer. In this mishap, several others who were travelling in the vehicle were injured. The accident took place on Saturday afternoon in the Veernag area of the Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to preliminary information, the driver lost control over the vehicle belonging to an army patrol party. As a result, the army vehicle skidded off the road and overturned, falling into a nearby low-lying garden, as a result of which all the army personnel in the vehicle were injured.

The injured army personnel were immediately rushed to Model Hospital, Doro, where an army officer named Gurpreet Singh succumbed to his injuries. While the other injured were shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) and Anantnag Hospital, where they are being treated. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case in this regard and started further investigation.

It should be noted that even earlier, many army personnel have died in such traffic accidents in several areas of the state. Most of the traffic accidents in Jammu and Kashmir occur in the area of Ramban district on the Srinagar-Jammu highway and on the Doda-Kishtwar highway.

Read More:

  1. J&K: Soldier's Brother Killed In Suspected Militant Attack At Rajouri's Thanamandi
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Woman Cheating Gullible Bank Customers Outside ATMs In Srinagar Held
  3. Boat Capsize Tragedy: J-K Govt Provides Ex-Gratia Relief Of Rs 5 Lakh Each To Victims' Families

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.