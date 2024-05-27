Empowerment in Action: Discover Impact of International Day of Action for Women's Health

Hyderabad: International Day of Action for Women’s Health is marked on May 28 by women and health organizations globally to educate people about women’s health and rights. The day fights against the social and gender disparities that violate women’s rights. It is alarming that these disparities manifest in various ways and operate at multiple levels. These include women’s rights to their bodies and health, as well as to equality and non-discrimination. This day provides women with more information about sexual and reproductive rights and control over their reproductive health.

On International Day of Action for Women’s Health, organizations and activists mobilize, take action, and amplify demands for sexual and reproductive health, rights and justice (SRHRJ) for all through inclusive, accessible, and available SRH information and services. They demand the prioritization of SRHR in all development agendas, human rights conventions and treaties, and electoral agendas. They resist right-wing, populist, anti-rights narratives; resist the weaponization of family and cultural values to undermine SRHR; and resist despair that such reactionary forces aim to cultivate.

History of International Day of Action for Women’s Health

In 1987, during a reunion of members of the Women's Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR) in Costa Rica, May 28 was declared an International Day of Action for Women’s Health. Since then, May 28 has been internationally renowned and activities are held worldwide by women’s and health groups. In 1999, it was officially recognised by the government of South Africa. May 28 is a special day on which women’s health takes centre stage. It is therefore an occasion to celebrate the gains for women’s health as well as remind the Ministries of Health, ruling presidents, governors, parliamentarians, as well as international agencies and for-profit companies of their commitments to women’s health and rights.

Significance of International Day of Action for Women’s Health

Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) is a campaign to improve women’s health across the world. Women from any part of the world would receive respect from people. Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) include some of the rights women should get information on sexuality, sexual education, maternity care, choosing a partner, etc.

Ways to Protect and Advance Women’s Health and Rights

Protecting funding for family planning services

Safeguarding the patient-provider relationship

Limiting religious exemptions to protect patient rights

Expanding access to reproductive health services through telemedicine

Encouraging states to protect and expand their Medicaid programs

Ensuring women and girls with pre-existing conditions are protected in the insurance marketplace

Reducing health disparities through targeted policy and legislation

Promoting gender equity by eliminating the “pink tax”

Strengthening comprehensive sexual education

Ensuring students can attend college free from sexual violence

Strengthening climate change mitigation and adaptation approaches

Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) include the following rights:

Receive information on sexuality

Sexuality education

Choose their partner

The decision to be sexually active or not

Decide to have children

Use modern contraceptive methods

Access to maternity care

Safe abortion and post-abortion care

Know about Prevention, care, and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases and infection

Top health issues for Indian women's face

Cancer(Breast Cancer, Ovarian and Cervical Cancer)

Anaemia

Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome

Autoimmune Diseases

Reproductive Health Issues

Thyroid Disorders

Sexually transmitted infections

Violence against women

Depression and Anxiety

Getting older

Noncommunicable diseases

Violence against women

"Calls for Action" on May 28th

Since its inaugural launch in 1987, May 28th has been recognized as the International Day of Action for Women’s Health by several governments, various international agencies and multiple civil society organizations around the world. LACWHN and WGNRR have maintained the campaign through yearly collaborative Calls for Action, each year focusing on a particular topic related to women’s health. The range of topics throughout the years included:

Access to Quality Health Care

Feminisation of Poverty

Access to Safe and Legal Abortion

Government Accountability in Prioritizing Health Markets

Health Sector Reform and Women’s Health

Women and HIV/AIDS

International Trade Agreements and Women’s Access to Health

VAW as a Global Health Emergency

Young People’s SRHR

Access to Contraceptives

May 28th is a Day of Action recognized internationally wherein any organisation or individual can mobilise their communities around their priority topic best suiting the local context. Over the years WGNRR has served the needs of its, members by reflecting their priorities for the focus of each annual Call for Action, equipping them with associated campaign materials. Meanwhile, LACWHN has developed its Call for Action with its regional membership. Other women’s health activists commemorate May 28th independently developing their themes and materials reflecting the issues important to their stakeholders. Any organisation working to advance women’s health rights is welcome to launch May 28th activities, to ensure women’s health and well-being worldwide, particularly in terms of their SRHR.

How to Observe International Day of Action on Women’s Health?