Empowerment in Action: Discover Impact of International Day of Action for Women's Health

Hyderabad: International Day of Action for Women’s Health is marked on May 28 by women and health organizations globally to educate people about women’s health and rights. The day fights against the social and gender disparities that violate women’s rights. It is alarming that these disparities manifest in various ways and operate at multiple levels. These include women’s rights to their bodies and health, as well as to equality and non-discrimination. This day provides women with more information about sexual and reproductive rights and control over their reproductive health.
On International Day of Action for Women’s Health, organizations and activists mobilize, take action, and amplify demands for sexual and reproductive health, rights and justice (SRHRJ) for all through inclusive, accessible, and available SRH information and services. They demand the prioritization of SRHR in all development agendas, human rights conventions and treaties, and electoral agendas. They resist right-wing, populist, anti-rights narratives; resist the weaponization of family and cultural values to undermine SRHR; and resist despair that such reactionary forces aim to cultivate.
History of International Day of Action for Women’s Health
In 1987, during a reunion of members of the Women's Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR) in Costa Rica, May 28 was declared an International Day of Action for Women’s Health. Since then, May 28 has been internationally renowned and activities are held worldwide by women’s and health groups. In 1999, it was officially recognised by the government of South Africa. May 28 is a special day on which women’s health takes centre stage. It is therefore an occasion to celebrate the gains for women’s health as well as remind the Ministries of Health, ruling presidents, governors, parliamentarians, as well as international agencies and for-profit companies of their commitments to women’s health and rights.
Significance of International Day of Action for Women’s Health
Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) is a campaign to improve women’s health across the world. Women from any part of the world would receive respect from people. Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) include some of the rights women should get information on sexuality, sexual education, maternity care, choosing a partner, etc.
Ways to Protect and Advance Women’s Health and Rights
- Protecting funding for family planning services
- Safeguarding the patient-provider relationship
- Limiting religious exemptions to protect patient rights
- Expanding access to reproductive health services through telemedicine
- Encouraging states to protect and expand their Medicaid programs
- Ensuring women and girls with pre-existing conditions are protected in the insurance marketplace
- Reducing health disparities through targeted policy and legislation
- Promoting gender equity by eliminating the “pink tax”
- Strengthening comprehensive sexual education
- Ensuring students can attend college free from sexual violence
- Strengthening climate change mitigation and adaptation approaches
Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) include the following rights:
- Receive information on sexuality
- Sexuality education
- Choose their partner
- The decision to be sexually active or not
- Decide to have children
- Use modern contraceptive methods
- Access to maternity care
- Safe abortion and post-abortion care
- Know about Prevention, care, and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases and infection
Top health issues for Indian women's face
- Cancer(Breast Cancer, Ovarian and Cervical Cancer)
- Anaemia
- Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Reproductive Health Issues
- Thyroid Disorders
- Sexually transmitted infections
- Violence against women
- Depression and Anxiety
- Getting older
- Noncommunicable diseases
"Calls for Action" on May 28th
Since its inaugural launch in 1987, May 28th has been recognized as the International Day of Action for Women’s Health by several governments, various international agencies and multiple civil society organizations around the world. LACWHN and WGNRR have maintained the campaign through yearly collaborative Calls for Action, each year focusing on a particular topic related to women’s health. The range of topics throughout the years included:
- Access to Quality Health Care
- Feminisation of Poverty
- Access to Safe and Legal Abortion
- Government Accountability in Prioritizing Health Markets
- Health Sector Reform and Women’s Health
- Women and HIV/AIDS
- International Trade Agreements and Women’s Access to Health
- VAW as a Global Health Emergency
- Young People’s SRHR
- Access to Contraceptives
- May 28th is a Day of Action recognized internationally wherein any organisation or individual can mobilise their communities around their priority topic best suiting the local context. Over the years WGNRR has served the needs of its, members by reflecting their priorities for the focus of each annual Call for Action, equipping them with associated campaign materials. Meanwhile, LACWHN has developed its Call for Action with its regional membership. Other women’s health activists commemorate May 28th independently developing their themes and materials reflecting the issues important to their stakeholders. Any organisation working to advance women’s health rights is welcome to launch May 28th activities, to ensure women’s health and well-being worldwide, particularly in terms of their SRHR.
How to Observe International Day of Action on Women’s Health?
- Educate people: Bring attention to the issues surrounding women's rights to health care, including securing access to safe and legal abortion facilities, preventing HIV/AIDS, and educating women about medical facilities, contraception, and other forms of support. Because these concerns affect women's health, they all need to be brought up and dealt with.
- Advocate for women’s reproductive rights: People influence a woman's decisions about her reproductive health to varying degrees. These people include her sexual partner, family, the doctor or midwife, and peers. You can advocate for and support women's autonomy in making decisions regarding their reproductive health.
- Call for safe and legal abortions: Every year, countless women die from unsafe and unhygienic abortions preventable if abortion is legal. Use your voice and call for safe and legal abortions in your state or country