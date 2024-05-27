ETV Bharat / bharat

Election to Three RS Seats From Kerala on June 25

author img

By PTI

Published : 17 hours ago

The Election Commission announced the election to three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala as the term of the sitting members ends on July 1. The polling will take place on June 25.

The Election Commission announced the election to three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala as the term of the sitting members ends on July 1. The polling will take place on June 25.
Election Commission (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday announced the election to three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala as the term of the sitting members ends on July 1. The polling will take place on June 25, the Commission said in a statement. Binoy Viswam (CPI), Elamaram Kareem of CPI-M and Jose K Mani, who heads Kerala Congress (M), are retiring on July 1.

According to laid down procedures, the counting of votes will take place an hour after the polls. The notification for the polls, which marks the commencement of the nomination process, will take place on June 6. The EC also announced the by-election to the Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra vacated following the resignation of NCP leader Praful Patel in February.

Patel had resigned as a member of the Rajya Sabha after being re-elected to the Upper House of Parliament that month. Patel, who had four years of his tenure left from his fifth term, was fielded in the Rajya Sabha elections as he was facing a disqualification petition filed by the Sharad Pawar-led group of the NCP. The bypolls to fill this vacancy in the upper house will also be held on June 25, the EC said.

TAGGED:

ECELECTION COMMISSIONKERALAEC

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.