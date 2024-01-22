Bhopal Muslim poets turn into devotional singers to praise Lord Ram ahead of 'Pran Pratistha'

Bhopal: Ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, a group of Muslim poets in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal turned into bhajan singers with their devotional poems praising Hindu deity Lord Ram. The 'Ram hi Ram' poetry session organised by 'Hum Ek Hain' society in the city of Urdu literature was the centre of attraction with the Muslim poets praising Lord Ram in their poetic verses. In the special session held ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya, famous poets of India including MP paid their tribute to Lord Ram in their own style.

The poetic session was the Ramayana of sorts where the poets described various stages of Lord Ram in their verses. On one hand, a poem described the eleven and a half years spent by Lord Ram in Chitrakoot while on the other hand, a poem describing the story of Ram's sacrifice was also recited. Famous poet Anjum Barabanki while praising Lord Ram in his verses said, “It should be written with this faith that the listener himself should listen to the ode of Ram. If you want to see the charisma of Ram, then go to Chitrakoot, every mountain will show you the charisma of Ram”.

“Eleven and a half years have passed here for Ram...definitely go to Mandakini's ghat...she will tell you about Ram's influence on the earth...Ram has started dominating everywhere. I have written with my tears a hundred times the entire world of Ram, the entire world of Ram,” Anjum Barabanki said. Another poet Manzar Bhopali Tarannum too praised Lord Ram with his crisp poetic lines.

“Flowers bloomed in the garden by the grace of Ram, the lamp got extinguished and lit by the grace of Ram ji, the country got respect with the name of Ram ji, I hold my head high with the grace of Ram ji, this unity of ours will remain forever due to the grace of Ram ji”. “Ram is the Imam-e-Hind for the good of all, the country is blessed with happiness even today and tomorrow will be filled with happiness by the grace of Ram ji,” Bhopali said.

Poet and journalist Mahtab Alam while praising Lord Ram said, “Every moment of the day, the entire world is singing the song of Ram, every tune of Hind, why should we describe Ram in four words, O Hind, why should we say the story of Ram in four words?” Likewise, the famous poet Zafar said, “Ram ended all the conflicts of caste and poverty, that's why Ram ate the false berries of Shabri, Ram enlightened everyone's heart”.

“How many debts Ram paid in the exile? Ram spent his life for the sake of justice, burnt Janaki for the sake of truth and illuminated India with the character of Ram. Ram illuminated all the darkness of the times,” Zafar said.