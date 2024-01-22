Loading...

Muslim convict wins hearts for 'Ram bhakti'; donates Rs 1,100 earned through sweeping floors

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 22, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

Updated : Jan 22, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

Moved by Ziaul Hasan's act, Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, who received Rs 1,100 from the prisoner, could not control her tears. Hasan happily donated his 45 days' wage for Ram Lalla.

Fatehpur: Ziaul Hasan, a prisoner at Fatehpur district jail in Uttar Pradesh, could not relate to the devotion associated with Ram Temple consecration but could feel the pulse of fellow Hindu inmates.

The emotion for Ram Temple runs high in a prisoner such as Hasan, who like many other prisoners are languishing at the jail, but wanted to contribute something for the Ram Lalla consecration. Many other prisoners of Fatehpur district jail also made bags for the prasad to be distributed on the occasion of Ram Lalla's consecration and handed them over to Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti.

Hasan handed over a cheque of Rs 1,100 to Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, who was moved by his gesture. He collected the amount which he earned from sweeping the floors of the jail. It is not clear whether he wanted to 'atone' for the crime he had committed earlier and became the reason for his jail term, but his gesture touched the minister, whose eyes welled up in emotion.

According to jail authorities, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti expressed her joy over devotion of prisoners towards Lord Ram. "During her interaction with jail inmates, Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti turned emotional. Her eyes moistened with tears after seeing devotion prisoners towards Ram Lala," a jail insider said.

Hasan used to get a wage of Rs 25 per day for sweeping floors at the jail. He never hesitated to donate his 45 days' wages as his 'devotion' towards Lord Ram has left Sadhvi 'speechless'. According to jail authorities, Sadhvi acknowledged Hasan's devotion saying the prisoner must have had 'past life connection' with Lord Ram.

