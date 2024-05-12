Bengaluru Tragedy: 5-Year-Old Dies after Teenager Accidentally Runs Car over Him

Bengaluru: A five-year-old boy died in a car accident driven by a 15-year-old boy on the Old Airport Road in the Murugesh Palya area in Bengaluru on Sunday. The teenager driving the car collided with bikes that were doing the rounds in the area after which it catapulted and rammed into a child who was playing in the locality. Another child was also injured and admitted to a local hospital.

The incident took place around 10.30 AM when the teenager who was helping his father wash the car, accidentally pressed the accelerator, while being seated in the driver's seat, causing the vehicle to stumble forward and run over the child.

The deceased boy has been identified as Aarav, a student of UKG. He was playing on the road and was struck down by the car being drove by the teenager, dying on the spot. The incident has been captured on CCTV.

A police sticker was found on the car that hit the boy. The teenager driving the car is said to be the younger son of head constable, Tamarai Kannan. The injured boy Dhanraj (5) is the son of a Raichur-based security guard Lokesh, who works at a bank. A case has been registered at the Jeevan Bhimanagar police station and investigation is underway.

Police have detained the teenager for interrogation.