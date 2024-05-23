Rajasthan: Mercury Soars to 48 Degrees Celsius in Barmer; Five Die of Sun Stroke

Jodhpur: As India reels under an intense heat wave, the maximum temperature in the desert state Rajasthan soared to 48 degrees Celsius for the first time this season with there being no relief in sight in coming days, an official said on Thursday.

Five people have also died due to sun stroke in the state, they added. According to officials, while four persons died in Jalore, one person died in Jodhpur. The deaths in Jalore were confirmed by Jalore Chief Health Medical Officer Rama Shankar Bharti.

Jaipur Meteorological Centre Director Radheshyam Sharma informed that the maximum temperature has been recorded at 48 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan's Barmer. Besides, there are five stations in the state where the temperature is more than 47 degrees Celsius, Sharma said. He said that the temperature has been increasing in the state for the last 3-4 days adding there is no possibility of relief from heat wave for the next 4-5 days.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that the day temperature may soar to 49.1 maximum temperature in Phalodi on Thursday. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in Jodhpur was recorded at 46.5 degrees Celsius. This is the highest temperature in the district since May 2016. The maximum temperature in Jodhpur was recorded at 48.8 on May 19, 2016, which is the highest maximum temperature recorded so far in the month of May.

Likewise, the maximum temperature was recorded at 47.2 degrees in Jaisalmer and 47.8 degrees in Phalodi. in Jodhpur.

Meanwhile, in order to provide relief to the people, in Jodhpur city, the Hindu Seva Mandal has made adequate arrangements including water fountains in the city. Divisional Secretary Vishnu Prajapat said that these arrangements will continue in the city to give relief to the people from the sweltering summer heat. Police, in collaboration with the local tent association, have set up tents for the commuters in view of the prevailing heat wave.

Vaibhav Gehlot, son of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, took to his X handle and expressed grief on the death of four persons due to sun stroke in Jalore.